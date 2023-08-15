Take cover: Wartime Britain returns to Wrest Park in Bedfordshire this weekend

English Heritage is planning to propel you into wartime Britain this weekend at Wrest Park.

Experience both world wars through the grounds of Wrest Park in Silsoe and be fully immersed in history as you navigate your way to the front line.

Fall into step as budding troops are trained and hear stories of the battlefield as you wander through living history encampments.

Wrest at War returns this weekend

Activities take place throughout both Saturday and Sunday (August 19 and 20), culminating in a battle demonstration with allied soldiers attempting to snatch the enemy from his Normandy HQ.