UK Power Networks completes £2million scheme to create ‘dramatic’ change to Dunstable skyline

A major power project has transformed views across the highest point in Bedfordshire to spectacular effect.

UK Power Networks, which distributes electricity across the East of England, has completed a major £2million scheme to replace a section of overhead lines with underground cables at Dunstable Downs.

On land owned by the National Trust, the Dunstable Downs project has been supported by the Chilterns Conservation Board. The site attracts around 750,000 visitors a year.

The scheme saw the removal two circuits of 33,000-volt overhead power lines across 4km, as well as the dismantling of the 23 towers supporting them, and installation of 4.5km of underground cables.

The work, which will also bolster the resilience of power supplies locally, was completed to schedule, helped by the use of an innovate remote-controlled cable plough supplied by ATP.

Ivan Churchman, project manager at UK Power Networks, said: “This work has made a lasting difference to the skyline at Dunstable Downs as well as enhancing the reliability of the network serving local homes and businesses.

“As an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, we know it attracts a huge number of visitors and activities they undertake, such as kite flying, will now be much safer. Those visiting just to enjoy the views will now have these uninterrupted.

The Dunstable Downs skyline has been transformed by the completion of a £2million power project as before and after images show

“Throughout the project we worked closely with our partners and to minimise any disruption and it is fantastic that everybody is now in position to share the benefits of this amazing transformation.”

Josh Kyle, visitor operations and experience manager at Dunstable Downs for the National Trust, said: “This project has unlocked the landscape at Dunstable Downs creating a safe space for visitors to not only fly kites, picnic and spend time with friends and family but to explore, and connect with nature.”

A short video clip of the dismantlement can be seen on YouTube.

Before image of the Dunstable Downs skyline

After image of the Dunstable Downs skyline

