Dog owners have been warned to avoid giving their pets these little known “toxic” BBQ titbits.

Pet nutritionist, Laura Crotch-Harvey from Burns Pet Food is urging dog owners to be extra vigilant this summer.

A leading pet nutritionist is warning dog owners against giving their dogs any scraps from the BBQ this summer.

Laura Crotch-Harvey from Burns Pet Food is urging dog owners to be extra vigilant and ignore those those puppy dog eyes when it comes to certain foods which could have dangerous consequences.

From coleslaw to onions, and condiments to chicken bones, keeping a close eye on what your pet eats is imperative at this time of year.

Laura says: “Whether it’s the smell of meat on the barbecue or the gathering of people outside, expect your dog to be on high alert for any scraps that may fall to the floor. A lot of barbecue food can lead to digestive issues, toxicity, or even pancreatitis in dogs. So a seemingly harmless titbit is not necessarily without consequences.”

Some BBQ food can be "life-threatening" to our dogs. | Luis Quintero/Pexels

What BBQ foods are ‘toxic’ to dogs?

Laura has listed a series of barbecue foods that should not be fed to dogs. She also suggests advising guests in advance they should avoid feeding the family pet.

Onions

Whether raw, cooked, powdered, or dried, onions contain compounds called thiosulfates, which are toxic to dogs.

These compounds can damage a dog’s red blood cells, leading to haemolytic anaemia, a condition where red blood cells are destroyed faster than they can be made.

Symptoms include weakness, vomiting, breathlessness, and a reduced appetite, with even small amounts over time being harmful.

Garlic

Like onions, garlic also contains thiosulfates, though in even higher concentrations. Garlic poisoning can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and anaemia when eaten by a dog.

Garlic powder is especially dangerous due to its potency, often found in BBQ rubs, marinades, and sauces.

Corn on the cob

While corn kernels themselves are not toxic, the cob poses a serious choking hazard to dogs and can cause intestinal blockages. Dogs tend to gulp rather than chew thoroughly, so large chunks or whole cobs can lodge in the digestive tract, requiring emergency surgery to remove.

Bones from ribs or chicken wings

Cooked bones become brittle and can splinter easily. When ingested, these shards can puncture the mouth, throat, stomach, or intestines, leading to internal bleeding or infection. They may also cause choking or create obstructions that could be life-threatening.

Avocados and guacamole

Avocados contain persin, a fungicidal toxin that can cause vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs. Guacamole often includes garlic, onion, and salt, which are all harmful to dogs. The avocado pit is also a hazard because it can cause choking or intestinal blockage, if swallowed.

Alcohol and Beer

Even in small amounts, alcohol is highly toxic to dogs. It depresses the central nervous system and can cause vomiting, lack of coordination, disorientation, breathing problems, coma, and death. Ethanol is rapidly absorbed into a dog’s system, making alcohol ingestion a veterinary emergency.

Salty snacks

Crisps and pretzels are packed with salt, too much of which can lead to sodium ion poisoning. Symptoms include excessive thirst or urination, vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, and even seizures. Prolonged exposure can cause kidney damage. Crisps may also be fried in oils that upset a dog’s stomach or trigger pancreatitis.

Condiments

Ketchup, mustard, and BBQ sauce can contain harmful ingredients like xylitol, onion powder, and high levels of salt and sugar, making them risky even in small amounts. Mustard seeds can also cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

Hot meat

While meat itself isn’t toxic, freshly-grilled meat straight off the BBQ can be dangerously hot. Dogs don’t always wait for food to cool and may burn their mouths, oesophagus, or stomach lining by ingesting searing-hot items.

In addition, charred or heavily seasoned meats can contain chemical compounds or spice blends that irritate a dog’s digestive system or cause toxicity. High-fat cuts may also trigger pancreatitis, especially in breeds prone to it, like Miniature Schnauzers or Cocker Spaniels.

Signs your dog might have eaten something harmful

If your dog has eaten something harmful they may experience these symptoms:

Vomiting or diarrhoea

Excessive drooling

Lethargy or weakness

Abdominal pain

Tremors or seizures

Loss of appetite

Tips to Keep Dogs Safe at Barbecues

If you have a dog and plan to have a BBQ, here are some ways you can keep them safe from accidentally eating any food that might make them unwell.

Keep food out of reach: Set up a dog-free zone around the grill and food tables.

Set up a dog-free zone around the grill and food tables. Educate your guests: Remind them not to feed your dog, no matter how tempting those puppy eyes are.

Remind them not to feed your dog, no matter how tempting those puppy eyes are. Have dog-safe treats on hand: Offer pet-approved snacks to keep them happy and occupied.

Offer pet-approved snacks to keep them happy and occupied. Clean up promptly: Dispose of bones, skewers, and leftover food quickly and securely.

What to do if you suspect your dog has eaten anything harmful?

If you suspect your dog has eaten something that will make them unwell, if possible, remove any food from your dog’s mouth and call your vet immediately for advice. If symptoms persist, your vet may induce vomiting or provide further treatment.

Laura adds: “It’s always better to be safe than sorry. If your pet is too excitable around all the food, perhaps take them inside for a break and offer them a dog-friendly treat instead. If they do eat something harmful, remember, don’t delay – early action can make all the difference.”

