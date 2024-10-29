The dwindling number of venues in the United Kingdom continues to be a talking point in 2024, as we take a look at some of those locations loved and lost in Bedfordshire.

From reading anecdotes online about the various venues on offer, it could be fair to say that during the early ‘00s there was a strong dance music community across the area, especially reading tales of just how mighty Castaways in Souldrop was, despite its remote location.

While a couple of locations may have survived, regulars will no doubt tell you that there is a world of difference between going to Time Out on Bedford High Street and going to (according to Google Maps) a Slug and Lettuce - with all respect to Slug and Lettuce.

We’ve taken a look through Google Maps, websites including UK Decay and Dead Pubs of Bedfordshire to bring 13 venues that were loved and lost over time in the area.

1 . Castaways More than 20 years ago clubbers and ravers would travel all the way to Souldrop Turn, located between Bedford and Rushden, to dance the night away. Over the years the building fell into disrepair, the walls crumbled but rave flyers could still be found littering the floor. | Facebook Photo Sales

2 . Edge Edge in Luton fell victim to the restriction put in place during the pandemic, leading to the beloved venue closing in August 2020. In their final post on Instagram, the owners asked regulars to "Take care of your favourite spots, your friends and your family. Thank you, and good night." | Facebook Photo Sales

3 . Time Out 30 to 32 High Street in Bedford used to be the home of Time Out, a once popular bar and nightclub. | Google Photo Sales