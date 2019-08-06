Shoppers encouraged to get active at The Mall Luton this summer

The Mall Luton is inviting visitors of all ages to get active this summer with their Active August challenge.

The shopping centre is launching the challenge on Monday, August 12, the interactive quest will see shoppers, armed with a pedometer to count their steps, navigate their way around the centre using The Mall's map to find the checkpoints.

Active August challenge at The Mall Luton

The motivational challenge, which focuses on health and wellbeing is for the whole family to enjoy, and The Mall is offering weekly prizes for their top ‘steppers’, including cricket sets, racquet games and a range of various sports and fitness-related gifts up for grabs.

Shoppers can also top up their steps without having to re-take the challenge, seeing the overall top steppers put into a prize draw to win £500 gift card to spend at The Mall.

The Active August challenge will take place at The Mall until Saturday, August 31, during standard opening hours.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the Active August Challenge this summer, focusing on the health and wellbeing of The Mall’s shoppers.

"Visitors of all ages are invited to take part and pick up a pedometer from our Ask Me Point, track down our 9 checkpoints and complete each challenge to ultimately increase steps and reveal a missing letter used to spell our magic word!

"There’s plenty of rewards for taking part in the challenge, including a Mall Gift Card worth £500!”

To take part in the Active August challenge visitors will need to visit the Ask Me Point in the shopping centre and fill out a pedometer tracker form, they will then use the map to find the 0 checkpoints in The Mall and at each point there will be facts about health, and the chance to join in with some games and exercises.

Each checkpoint will reveal a letter that will spell out a word once all 9 checkpoints have been visited, the pedometer should then be returned to the Ask Me Point where staff will take the step-count and log it on the leader board.

Everyone that takes part in the Active August Challenge will be given a reward.