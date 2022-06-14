The store, which shut on Friday (June 10) is planning to reveal its facelift as part of Aldi’s £600m investment into store and service improvements.

And the new design, which Aldi says will offer a more customer-focused layout to help shoppers track down what they want more easily, has been based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018, with the new-look store set to offer increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

Aldi store fruit and veg aisle.

The format has been created to make shopping easier with more space and clearer signs. Changes include moving fresh bread and cakes to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and new, easy-to-browse freezers.

And the refurbishment will create more jobs at the store, which employs 27 people.

Luton customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of camping essentials, including a festival pop-up tent, travel games and a Belkin 10,000 mAh powerbank.