Choice to open in Luton Point Shopping Centre
‘We are incredibly excited to be opening in Luton this March. The new store will offer our customers a huge range of products at great prices and a fantastic shopping experience’. Neil Donovan, Managing Director at Choice.
The site will sell women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion as well as home accessories and furniture, all with up to 70% off the original RRP. Choice offers a wide range of well-known labels such as Next, Lipsy, and many more.
‘The new store will increase our brand presence in the East of England, adding to our nearby stores in Watford and Hatfield, and bringing our total number of stores to 23’.
To celebrate, the store will be hosting an event the weekend after opening on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd March 2025. Customers will enjoy a spin of a prize wheel where they have the chance to win discounts or a prize draw entry to win a hamper worth over £100. There will also be kids’ entertainment in the form of free face painting. The event will run from 11am to 4pm on both days.
Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, commented “We’re so excited to be welcoming another retailer to the host of stores here at Luton Point! Choice is going to be a fantastic addition, boasting a range of big brands at small prices. We encourage our shoppers to come along for their opening on Monday 17th March to shop the full range available, and don’t miss out on the weekend’s opening event with free face painting, where you can try your luck at the chance to win discounts and an amazing hamper! See you there!”
The new store at 200/202 Luton Point (formerly The Mall) and will be open:
- Monday 9.00am – 6.00pm
- Tuesday 9.00am – 6.00pm
- Wednesday 9.00am – 6.00pm
- Thursday 9.00am – 7.00pm
- Friday 9.00am – 6.00pm
- Saturday 9.00am – 6.00pm
- Sunday 11.00am – 5.00pm
Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.