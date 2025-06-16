Innovative lifestyle brand MINISO arrives in Luton

Innovative lifestyle brand MINISO is pleased to announce the opening of its latest store in Luton Point on 20th June at 12pm.

Set to open soon at Luton Point shopping centre, the new store will bring a vibrant mix of the brand’s most loved and trending collectibles. Visitors will discover trending Vinyl Plush Blind Boxes alongside cherished Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Pochacco, and Pompompurin, as well as fresh arrivals inspired by Disney’s Stitch, Minecraft, and Harry Potter. In addition, the store will offer an extensive variety of own-brand items, spanning everyday essentials, beauty products, travel gear, homeware, tech accessories, and snacks — all curated to delight fans of all ages.

The new 2723 sq ft retail site marks the latest opening milestone for the brand as it continues its UK expansion, following successful openings this year at sites in Romford, Braehead, Liverpool, Kingston upon Thames, Edinburgh and Norwich.

To celebrate the opening, the first 200 customers who spend a minimum of £5 will receive a special goody bag valued at £25. Other exciting activities to expect include a balloon giveaway, while stocks last, and a live drummer performance.

Shoppers in Luton will soon be able to access MINISO’s affordable lifestyle ranges, including fun plushies, Lucky 7 fragrance and Minimalist beauty lines and nostalgic favourites such as My Little Pony, Winnie The Pooh, Sylvanian Families, Care Bears and many more will all be available in the store.

Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing MINISO to Luton Point. Luton has a dynamic, diverse community and a growing reputation for vibrant retail experiences — it’s the perfect place for us to continue to connect with even more fans. From beloved characters like Hello Kitty to our trending Vinyl Plush Blind Boxes, we’ll be offering the full MINISO experience with something for everyone. We can’t wait to open our doors and share the joy with the Luton community.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “We’re looking forward to welcoming MINISO to our fantastic lineup of stores here at Luton Point, with their grand opening on Friday 20th June. Whether you’re already a fan of their fun and colourful ranges or looking to explore their collection for the first time, we encourage you to come along and soak up all that the store opening has to offer. It’s safe to say it will be one to remember!”

Lavinia continues, “To generate excitement and anticipation on our Luton Point social media channels, we will also be collaborating with MINISO to give away a £50 voucher to one lucky winner, for the ultimate shopping spree experience! Keep an eye out on Monday for more information!”

Join the celebration at MINISO Luton on 20th June and discover the one-stop shop for playful finds to elevate the ordinary.