Lakeland premiers a new kitchen essential
“We have built up a fantastic loyal fan base who come to see us at food shows and festivals, but we are delighted to be taking the first steps into retail. Partnering with Lakeland is a milestone for us and it is fantastic that such an established retailer is open to new products.” says Veebha Parmar, founder of mySpike
“We literally started on our kitchen table and to be recognized by Lakeland as a product that fits their quality offering, is a proud moment for us.”
It is very timely as my mini Spike kits designed for air fryers have been highly commended in the Housewares awards 2024 for both kitchen gadget and cookware product of the year
mySpike will soon be rolling out into other UK independent retailers and department stores
Lakeland: “We’re always on the lookout for something new and innovative when it comes to kitchen gadgets so we were excited to find MySpike. We look forward to introducing it to our customers very soon!”
