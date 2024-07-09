Lakeland premiers a new kitchen essential

By Veebha ParmarContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:39 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 15:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
mySpike is proud to announce the launch of their range into Lakeland online and 5 key stores (Belfast, Chichester, Norwich, Belfast and Handsworth) from 18th July 2024. The mySpike kits fit Lakeland’s policy of showcasing goods that cleverly save time in the kitchen, are smart, well-made and make excellent gifts.

“We have built up a fantastic loyal fan base who come to see us at food shows and festivals, but we are delighted to be taking the first steps into retail. Partnering with Lakeland is a milestone for us and it is fantastic that such an established retailer is open to new products.” says Veebha Parmar, founder of mySpike

“We literally started on our kitchen table and to be recognized by Lakeland as a product that fits their quality offering, is a proud moment for us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is very timely as my mini Spike kits designed for air fryers have been highly commended in the Housewares awards 2024 for both kitchen gadget and cookware product of the year

Veebha Parmar, Founder mySpikeVeebha Parmar, Founder mySpike
Veebha Parmar, Founder mySpike

mySpike will soon be rolling out into other UK independent retailers and department stores

Lakeland: “We’re always on the lookout for something new and innovative when it comes to kitchen gadgets so we were excited to find MySpike. We look forward to introducing it to our customers very soon!”

Related topics:BelfastChichester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.