Lakeland premiers a new kitchen essential

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

mySpike is proud to announce the launch of their range into Lakeland online and 5 key stores (Belfast, Chichester, Norwich, Belfast and Handsworth) from 18th July 2024. The mySpike kits fit Lakeland’s policy of showcasing goods that cleverly save time in the kitchen, are smart, well-made and make excellent gifts.

“We have built up a fantastic loyal fan base who come to see us at food shows and festivals, but we are delighted to be taking the first steps into retail. Partnering with Lakeland is a milestone for us and it is fantastic that such an established retailer is open to new products.” says Veebha Parmar, founder of mySpike

“We literally started on our kitchen table and to be recognized by Lakeland as a product that fits their quality offering, is a proud moment for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is very timely as my mini Spike kits designed for air fryers have been highly commended in the Housewares awards 2024 for both kitchen gadget and cookware product of the year

Veebha Parmar, Founder mySpike

mySpike will soon be rolling out into other UK independent retailers and department stores