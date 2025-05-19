Luton BID: Behind the scenes of the Mystery Shopping Awards

By Julia Horsman, BID Manager, Luton BID It’s that exciting time of year again—I'm thrilled to announce that the Luton BID Mystery Shopper Awards are back for 2025!

As the BID Manager organising this initiative, I’m proud to continue a tradition that champions customer service excellence right here in Luton town centre. The Mystery Shopping Awards are a celebration of the dedication, warmth, and professionalism our businesses demonstrate day in and day out.

The aim of the awards is threefold: to identify exceptional service, to help businesses enhance the experience they provide, and to recognise those going above and beyond for their customers. Our mystery shoppers offer insightful, constructive feedback based on real experiences, giving participants a unique chance to view their service through fresh eyes.

Luton BID are now inviting all levy paying town centre businesses to sign up and take part. The process is simple—just head to our website and complete our online registration form. Once registered, your business will be visited by a mystery shopper during the summer months. Their visit will be discreet, professional, and tailored to your sector. The results will help determine the winners of our prestigious awards, which will be presented at a celebratory evening event on 17th September at AW House.

Last year’s event saw a fantastic turnout, with businesses of all kinds—from retail to professional services—coming together to support one another and share in each other’s success. So, whether you're a long-time participant or a first-time contender, I encourage you to put yourselves forward and get involved. Let’s continue to raise the standard and show just how great service in Luton can be.

Sign up for the awards at www.LutonBID.org