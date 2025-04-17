Luton Point celebrates International Customer Loyalty Month by championing in-person shopping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As April marks International Customer Loyalty Month, Luton Point is celebrating the unwavering support of its loyal shoppers who continue to value the in-person shopping experience.

A recent survey conducted by Luton Point across the festive period highlights that despite the digital boom, customers in Luton prefer the tactile, immersive and social atmosphere that only physical stores can provide. The online survey, which gathered responses from 470 participants, revealed that 66% of shoppers still choose in-person shopping as their primary method of making purchases, with less than half that preferring online.

It seems as though the nature of surfing the web is not everybody’s cup of tea, with the majority of responders stating that shopping in-person allows for better browsing of items, especially when it comes to judging product quality. Notably, 80% of respondents said they are more likely to purchase clothing in-store, emphasising the importance of seeing, feeling and trying items before making a decision.

Beyond the tangible benefits of in-person shopping, nearly half of those surveyed highlighted the unique atmosphere of shopping centres as a key reason for making a trip into town. For many, shopping is not just about purchasing items, it is about enjoying a vibrant environment, connecting with others, and taking a break from their daily routine.

Luton Point continues to deliver on this promise. With exciting new additions such as Choice, Luton Town Football Club and a pop-up of popular local book store Brown Books already this year, the shopping centre has cemented itself as the place to shop, meet, eat and enjoy for the community, and sees customers return time and time again.

Also opening soon is the highly anticipated new Sports Direct and Frasers range of brands in the former Debenhams unit, with the opening date expected to be announced soon across Luton Point’s website and social media. It also boasts a broad selection of eateries offering everything from Turkish wraps to Indian and sushi to provide the ultimate shopping experience for its customers, offering places to relax during a shopping trip.

Roy Greening, Centre Manager at Luton Point, commented “It is incredibly rewarding to see that our community still values the personal touch and social connection that shopping in-store provides. Luton Point has always been more than just a place to shop, it’s a space where people can come together, to meet up and spend some time with one another.”

Roy continues “As we celebrate International Customer Loyalty Month, we want to thank our customers for their continued support. We invite those who haven’t visited us recently to come and experience all that we have to offer. Whether you’re shopping for the latest trends, catching up with friends over a meal or soaking up the lively atmosphere, we look forward to welcoming you.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.