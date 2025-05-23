Luton Point generates a buzz with honey sales on World Bee Day

World Bee Day

Luton Point was abuzz with excitement on Tuesday 20th May as it marked World Bee Day with a special honey stall in Central Square, offering a sweet opportunity to give back to the community.

The stall featured delicious, locally harvested honey from Luton-based beekeeper Colin Hall, sold at £10 per jar. In a show of community spirit, 50% of all proceeds from the event were donated to Luton Foodbank to help support local families in need in the surrounding area.

In testament to the popularity of this cause and the tasty product, the team sold out of jars within just 1 hour and 30 minutes, with a total donation of £200 to Luton Foodbank!

Luton Point also shone a spotlight on their own rooftop beehives, which are lovingly cared for by members of their own team alongside Colin Hall who generously provides his expertise. The hives are part of the centre’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and biodiversity, and yield delicious honey that is frequently available for purchase once harvested. When the honey is once again available for purchase the centre will update across their social media channels, so shoppers are encouraged to keep an eye out!

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming response to our World Bee Day honey stall, and would like to extend our thanks to everyone who purchased this delicious local honey from Colin’s hives. With each purchase, a £5 donation is made to our long-term partner Luton Foodbank and goes directly into supporting our community, so we are extremely proud of Tuesday’s success. Well done to our own team as well for assisting with the sales, we can’t wait until our own honey is harvested once again and is available for everyone to try – watch this space!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.