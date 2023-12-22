Luton Retail Park welcomes Tesla superchargers
Located in the overflow car park towards Wickes and McDonalds, the 16 V4 charging bays each boast a powerful 250kW output for all CCS-enabled EVs. Tesla claims that users can gain approximately 172 miles of range in 15 minutes, depending on the EV model*.
A spokesperson for Luton Retail Park, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the V4 Tesla Superchargers at Luton Retail Park. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and providing our community with convenience.”
The efficient and convenient service offers customers of Luton Retail Park the ability to charge their vehicle whilst enjoying the diverse retail offering. Visitors can easily make payments via the pay-as-you-go contactless payment system, to make the process quick and simple.
Customers are invited to experience the convenience of the V4 Tesla Superchargers at Luton Retail Park, where sustainable living and modern retail seamlessly converge. For more information, visit Luton Retail Parks website, https://lutonretailpark.co.uk/.
*Please note not all models are capable of charging at this speed, check the specs for your make and model. Read more on Tesla’s website, https://www.tesla.com/en_gb/supercharger.