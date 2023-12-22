Luton Retail Park proudly announced the activation of the latest V4 Tesla Supercharger on Wednesday, 13th December. A great addition to the retail park, and overall shopping experience for electric vehicle (EV) customers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located in the overflow car park towards Wickes and McDonalds, the 16 V4 charging bays each boast a powerful 250kW output for all CCS-enabled EVs. Tesla claims that users can gain approximately 172 miles of range in 15 minutes, depending on the EV model*.

A spokesperson for Luton Retail Park, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the V4 Tesla Superchargers at Luton Retail Park. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and providing our community with convenience.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The efficient and convenient service offers customers of Luton Retail Park the ability to charge their vehicle whilst enjoying the diverse retail offering. Visitors can easily make payments via the pay-as-you-go contactless payment system, to make the process quick and simple.

Luton Retail Park Welcomes Tesla Superchargers

Customers are invited to experience the convenience of the V4 Tesla Superchargers at Luton Retail Park, where sustainable living and modern retail seamlessly converge. For more information, visit Luton Retail Parks website, https://lutonretailpark.co.uk/.