New businesses in Dunstable

Dunstable high street is continually changing for the better. The town vacant count is reducing as we welcome new businesses into the town each month. I would like to welcome and introduce some of the new shops and businesses we have in Dunstable.

After a positive social media introduction, I look forward to the opening of La Pasteria which should open this week. We have had a sneak preview of the menu that will be served at La Pasteria and it looks fantastic. Pop in and try their pizzas, pastas and delicious fish dishes from 12 pm till late, seven days a week. The Greek Bakers, which is next door to La Pasteria, should only be a few weeks away from opening and I look forward to updating you on social media.

The Quadrant Shopping Centre has had a couple of new shops move into the area. Red Thread Tailor and Shoe Zone are the new additions, and we wish them well at their new premises. Gospoda is a Polish restaurant also in The Quadrant, offering a two-course meal of the day from just £13.50 and £15.00 on a Saturday. Gospoda also has an extensive menu offering Polish soups, traditional dumplings, potato pancakes and traditional main courses. Open seven days a week from 11 am to 8 pm Sunday to Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Gospoda

D&D Picioca along High Street South has now opened and is offering Shawarma grills and grilled platters to eat in and take away. We have had a couple of new barbers join Dunstable, Ryan’s along Queens Way, and Ali Barber along High Street North and lastly along High Street North new estate agents, Penrose have just opened their doors for business!