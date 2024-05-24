Popeyes® UK opens in the Mall Luton to overnight queues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday 24th May - Popeyes® UK, the home of Famous Louisiana Chicken, opened the doors and lanes to its new restaurant in The Mall Luton, with the first customer arriving over 20 hours before opening for the Chicken Sandwich which broke the internet.

The restaurant officially opened at 11am on Friday 24th May in The Mall Luton, with the launch seeing customers start queuing 20 hours before opening.

In true Popeyes® UK fashion, the brand showcased its New Orleans hospitality as the doors opened with free Chicken Sandwiches and limited-edition Popeyes® UK festival merchandise given away to the first in the queue.

Chirstian Grigore was the second person through the doors of the new restaurant, having arrived at 3pm the day before opening.

He said: “Popeyes chicken is the best out there, and for that reason I had to be one of the first in the queue.”

From Saturday 25th May, Popeyes® will also be serving up its brand new breakfast menu from 7am. Popeyes® have become the first quick service restaurant in the UK to offer grilled chicken for breakfast, by introducing a delicious Herby Chicken Sausage with signature Popeyes® seasoning across its breakfast staples, including the Big Brekkie Wrap, Big Cajun Wrap, Big Breakfast Roll and Big Cajun Roll. The menu also includes a limited-time Breakfast Roll meal for just £1.99 – meaning sarnie fans can enjoy a Breakfast Roll with Herby Chicken Sausage, a Hash Brown and a regular drink, all for less than £2. The chicken breakfast range allows Popeyes to cater for those who love chicken for breakfast, and those seeking Halal options.

With Radio 1’s Big Weekend taking place in Luton this weekend, Popeyes® will be continuing their New Orleans hospitality, with Popeyes® bucket hats up for grabs for the first 25 customers on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th May.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, said: "We're thrilled by the excitement surrounding our opening at The Mall Luton, it’s great to be able to bring our Famous Louisiana Chicken to the people of Luton. Our recent openings have been some of our biggest to date, not just in the UK but globally, and we’re sure the new Luton restaurant will be just as popular.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “We are so excited to welcome Popeyes to The Mall on Friday 24th May. The opening date coincides with a very exciting weekend for the town of Luton, with Radio 1’s Big Weekend, our KidsFest in Central Square and Flamingo Trail, launching on Saturday 25th May for Half Term.”

Lavinia continues “We encourage all of our shoppers to stop by the store for some delicious food to fuel their shopping trip, and of course for the chance to win some fantastic prizes. Popeyes will be added to our fantastic selection of food outlets and stores available here at The Mall. Whatever your taste, there is something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming you soon.”