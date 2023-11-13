What do you think of the new name?

The new owners of The Mall in Luton have announced plans to give the shopping centre a new name as part of a rebrand.

Frasers Group plans to rename the centre ‘Luton Point’ to tie in with its close proximity to the town centre.

Plans to update the outdoor signage have been submitted to Luton council by Sovereign Centros. The shopping centre has been at the heart of Luton since 1972 and was formerly known as the Arndale Centre. A new Sports Direct shop is set to open in the coming months as well as a Starbucks.

Image of what the new signs could look like. Picture: Frasers Group

Mark Stapleton of Sovereign Centros said: “Luton Point reflects a new ownership with a new approach, and a move to an identity more in keeping with the centre’s place within the town.”

Centre director, Roy Greening, explained: “Customers can expect to see some exciting changes here in the coming months. With a fresh new identity and the prospect of fantastic new brands arriving, we are excited for the next chapter.

“Our loyal customers are always at the centre of our plans, and we are looking forward to new initiatives and announcements. We will continue to work hard to support local community and stakeholders; we are proud of the partnerships we have locally and our place at the heart of Luton, and that is one thing that will never change.”