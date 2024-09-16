The Perfume Shop receives scent-sational new addition with a new experiential store opening in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Perfume Shop has had a scent-sational new addition as it opens the doors to another new and improved experiential store at The Perfume Shop Unit 88, Luton Point Shopping Centre, Luton, LU1 2LJ.

Opening in just a few days, the iconic retailer, who this year celebrates its 32nd Birthday, will be continuing to offer the hottest perfume launches, celebrity fragrances and classic designer scents, alongside its passionate in-store team, offering expert advice.

The stylish new store is set to feature a brand-new layout and upgraded services including a digital screen, a personalised ribbon machine, as well as offering The Perfume Shop’s signature expert fragrance consultations, complimentary gift wrapping and a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15% off their next purchase. Not only this, but from Friday 20th September - Saturday 21st September. The Perfume Shop will also offer a free bottle of fragrance to the first 15 customers with any purchase over £70.

The Perfume Shop’s continuous expansions on new stores and experiential counters across the UK and re-fitting existing stores to ensure sustainability is always at the forefront. With this, stores continue to benefit from factors such as energy efficient LED lighting throughout, which contributes to The Perfume Shop’s commitment in reducing their energy consumption by 30% by 2030 vs 2015. All Principal Contractors are ISO14001 accredited to ensure their waste management on site is adhered to along with the control of the ongoing environmental impact of their operations. Where possible, existing materials and equipment are retained or reused.

Michael Store Manager at The Perfume Shop Luton commented: “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newly renovated store at the Luton Point Centre. We look forward to offering an exceptional shopping experience as they explore our selection of distinctive fragrances. Our knowledgeable staff is eager to assist customers in finding their perfect scent, ensuring that every visit is memorable. At the Perfume Shop, we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant and enjoyable environment for both our customers and our team. We invite everyone to join us for our opening celebration, where you can enjoy exclusive promotions and discover the latest trends in fragrance. Your journey to finding a unique scent starts here!”

One of the UK’s largest specialty fragrance retailers and home to nearly 130 brands, from designer perfume houses to celebrity fragrances, The Perfume Shop has been a staple of the high street for 30 years, serving those with a nose for great value.

The new store is located at The Perfume Shop, Unit 88, Luton Point Shopping Centre, Luton, LU1 2LJ.