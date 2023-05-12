UK’s largest clean energy storage facility opens near Luton
The project has been backed by Santander
A £30,000,000 clean energy storage facility near Luton has begun running after being completed by TagEnergy and Harmony Energy.
The companies finished construction on the 49.5MW/99MWh standalone energy storage system at Chapel Farm.
The system uses Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries with artificial intelligence software for real-time trading and control. Chapel Farm is the second and largest TagEnergy renewable energy project to go online.
Franck Woitiez, CEO of TagEnergy said: “Chapel Farm will provide a significant clean energy boost to the national grid and help grow renewables’ share of it.”
While Santander’s Mark Cumbo said the bank was delighted to have supported the Chapel Farm project.
Harmony Energy’s CEO and cofounder, Peter Kavanagh, said: “The completion and energisation of the Chapel Farm scheme is another significant milestone for us especially as it is the first JV project we have delivered with TagEnergy which has been a great partner.”