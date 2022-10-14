Xplora launches the new XGO3 children’s smart watch in the UK market

The new children's watch has much to offer

This follows the success of its predecessor, the XGO2, but the XGO3 now offers an improved camera, longer lasting battery life, improved water resistance and a more sleek and lightweight design.

Available in five vibrant colours which includes orange, green, pink, black and blue, there is now one for even the most fashion conscious child.

The XGO3 allows kids to use a range of functions whilst remaining safe and secure.

Running on Android 4.4 with a 1.3” capacitive touch colour LCD screen and a resolution of 240 x 240, it is easy to use and is incredibly responsive. When wearing and using the device, children have the ability to make and receive voice calls from pre-saved numbers only, so they can communicate with friends or family without the risk of receiving any unsolicited calls.

The XGO3 features all the high-quality components of a top range Xplora device at the more affordable price of £149.99 from the Xplora website and will be available within two weeks on Amazon too at an RRP of £139.99. Completely GDPR compliant, it is an ideal first phone for children aged 5-12.

To make life as easy as possible, the watch comes with an Xplora 4G SIM card which is, for convenience, already placed in the watch so it can be used immediately. Important for children desperate to put it on a wrist and use it quickly!

The Xplora Connect system has an incredibly affordable monthly subscription of £7.99 [fair usage data policy applies] and there is no minimum term. There is also the option of a 15% discounted annual membership of £81.48 which reduces it even further to £6.79 per month with payment made up front.

The XGO3 also encourages kids to stay active, with a step-counter and the award-winning Goplay platform with games and rewards to be earned. This means that it is easier for parents to control the balance between screen time and physical activity.

