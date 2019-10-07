The 10 most viewed houses for sale in Luton over the last month

These are the most viewed properties in Luton over the last 30 days, ranging from £150,000 up to £430,000.

Statistics from Zoopla reveal these 10 properties to be the most popular in the Luton area. Laura Howard, Zoopla spokesperson, said, “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” Scroll through our gallery to see the properties which range from £150,000 to £430,000.

1. 3 bed end terrace house for sale 48 Wilsden Avenue, Luton, LU1. Guide price of 190,000. Property agent: Auction House Robinson and Hall. bit.ly/2OxEe7T

2. 3 bed terraced house for sale Leagrave High Street, Leagrave, Luton LU4. Price: 230,000. Property agent: Esquire Leagrave. bit.ly/2ItUyTb

3. 2 bed property for sale Campania Grove, Luton, Bedfordshire. Price: 150,000. Property agent: Taylors. bit.ly/2Iwjn0J

4. 3 bed end terrace house for sale Hollybush Road, Luton LU2. Guide price of 300,000. Property agent: Connells - Stopsley, Luton. bit.ly/33aZqEB

