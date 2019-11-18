The 9 best Luton restaurant takeaways - according to TripAdvisor
Luton has a multitude of restaurants - some of which also offer takeaways for those who wish to eat tasty treats in the comfort of their own home.
Monday 18 November 2019 12:22
These are the nine best restaurants in Luton that offer takeaways, according to reviews website, TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Stopsley Cuisine
Had a take away for 3. Food just as good as when we sit in. Came quick and piping hot. TripAdvisor reviewer
2. Jay Raj Indian Restaurant
My god this Takeaway was the best Indian takeaway in ages Prawn biryani tandoori chicken and the veg curry was so tasty it was the perfect takeaway. TripAdvisor reviewer
3. Deserts Rose Restaurant
I have only used this restaurant for takeaway orders and once collected in person to try something new. Each time the food was hot, fresh and really tasty. TripAdvisor reviewer
4. Spice of Caddington
Consistently used by myself as a local for the last 6 years. Never had a bad one. Always give a discount if I come and pick it up myself and always they always throw in a free drink too! TripAdvisor reviewer
