House prices

These 30 areas of Luton are most likely to see house prices rise in the next month

The following areas of Luton are expected to see house prices rise in the next few months.

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the areas of Luton where house prices are set to rise. The results come from analysing the performance of property sales across the Luton area and has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out. Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order.

Dunstable (West), LU6
Dunstable (West), LU6
Edlesborough, LU6
Edlesborough, LU6
Eaton Bray, LU6
Eaton Bray, LU6
Holywell, LU6
Holywell, LU6
