These are 7 of the best wedding venues in and around Luton
Luton has a wealth of wedding venues, ranging from grand estates to museums to marquees, so if you’re searching for your dream location then there’s plenty to choose from.
These are 7 of the best wedding venues in Luton.
1. Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa
Luton Hoo offers a grand and romantic setting for a wedding, with Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh even returning often to Luton Hoo in the early years of their marriage to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Up to 200 guests can celebrate at this beautiful silk-draped marquee, which offers stunning views across the 18th Green and parkland beyond. You can decorate as you wish and enjoy a delicious 3 course wedding breakfast.
The Auction House offer reception space for 70 to 600 guests, so whether youre hoping for a small, intimate wedding or a grand affair, The Auction House does it all. The venue offers the Main Suite, The Sun Suite and The Amber Room.