Weddings

These are 8 of the best wedding venues in and around Luton

Luton has a wealth of wedding venues, ranging from grand estates to museums to marquees, so if you’re searching for your dream location then there’s plenty to choose from.

These are 8 of the best wedding venues in Luton.

Luton Hoo offers a grand and romantic setting for a wedding, with Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh even returning often to Luton Hoo in the early years of their marriage to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

1. Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa

Luton Hoo offers a grand and romantic setting for a wedding, with Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh even returning often to Luton Hoo in the early years of their marriage to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa
other
Buy a Photo
Up to 200 guests can celebrate at this beautiful silk-draped marquee, which offers stunning views across the 18th Green and parkland beyond. You can decorate as you wish and enjoy a delicious 3 course wedding breakfast.

2. The Marquee at Stockwood Park

Up to 200 guests can celebrate at this beautiful silk-draped marquee, which offers stunning views across the 18th Green and parkland beyond. You can decorate as you wish and enjoy a delicious 3 course wedding breakfast.
The Marquee at Stockwood Park
other
Buy a Photo
This beautiful marquee is situated in the splendid grounds of Luton Hoo Estate's private Walled Garden. It provides the perfect setting for a romantic wedding.

3. The Conservatory at the Luton Hoo Walled Garden

This beautiful marquee is situated in the splendid grounds of Luton Hoo Estate's private Walled Garden. It provides the perfect setting for a romantic wedding.
The Conservatory at the Luton Hoo Walled Garden
other
Buy a Photo
The Auction House offer reception space for 70 to 600 guests, so whether youre hoping for a small, intimate wedding or a grand affair, The Auction House does it all. The venue offers the Main Suite, The Sun Suite and The Amber Room.

4. The Auction House

The Auction House offer reception space for 70 to 600 guests, so whether youre hoping for a small, intimate wedding or a grand affair, The Auction House does it all. The venue offers the Main Suite, The Sun Suite and The Amber Room.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2