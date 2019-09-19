These are the 10 best pubs in Luton and Dunstable - according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020
It can be tricky deciding where to go for a drink once Friday rolls around - let this guide from CAMRA do the work for you.
These are the best pubs in and around Luton, according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020.
1. Black Horse
This pub offers up three changing beers, sources nationally, often Leighton Buzzard, Oakham and Tring. The entertainment includes a jukebox, dartboard, pool table and even a stage for live music. 23 Hastings Street, LU1 5BE
This High Town pub has been run by the same landlady for over 30 years - it's six hand pumps offer up a variety of guest beers from breweries all over the nation, including light, amber and usually a mild. High Town Road, LU2 0DD
Potentially the smallest pub in Luton, it retains its Victorian green wall tiles and a table featuring quirky brass pint glass holders at each corner. Sports are shown on the TV. 63 Bute Street, LU1 2EY
The White House is a large, two bar town centre Wetherspoon pub. It offers up six different guest ales split across the two bars. Local beers often come from the Vale and Tring Breweries. 1 Bridge Street, LU1 2NB