These are the 14 takeaways in Luton with a zero or one-star food hygiene rating
If you are planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.
These are all the restaurants and takeaways in Luton that have been given a zero or one- star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A zero-star rating means "urgent improvement is required", and a one-star rating means "major improvement necessary".
1. Dino's Peri Peri Grill
371 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY. Rated 0 on 20-Aug-2018.