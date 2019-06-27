These are the 14 takeaways in Luton with a zero or one-star food hygiene rating

These are all the restaurants and takeaways in Luton that have been given a zero or one- star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

If you are planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.

These are all the restaurants and takeaways in Luton that have been given a zero or one- star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A zero-star rating means "urgent improvement is required", and a one-star rating means "major improvement necessary".

371 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY. Rated 0 on 20-Aug-2018.

1. Dino's Peri Peri Grill

67 Leagrave Road, Luton, LU4 8HT. Rated 0 on 27-Nov-2018. This was recently inspected and a new rating is due to be published soon.

2. JJ's Pizza & Peri Peri Express

114 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU1 1EW. Rated 0 on 29-May-2018.

3. Shahi Grill

220 Leagrave Road, Luton, LU3 1JD. Rated 0 on 28-Nov-2018. This was recently inspected and a new rating is due to be published soon.

4. The Grill Hot & Spicy Piri Piri Autentico Ltd

