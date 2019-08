But with so many takeaways vying for your attention, where do you begin? This list is a good place to start - these are the 15 best takeaways in Luton according to Just Eat user ratings.

1. Baguette Corner Don't let lunch time be boring ever again with Baguette Corner - with a tempting selection of baguettes, paninis, pasta, jacket potatoes and even desserts. 5.7/6 star rating. 198 Dunstable Road, LU4 8JJ

2. Chef Silviu Offering up Romanian specials like pork meatballs, chicken stew and polenta with cheese and cream, Chef Silviu's menu also has dessert like papanas, which are Romanian doughnuts. 5.4/6 star rating. 10 Dunstable Place, LU1 2QT

3. Tops Pizza Top Pizza's offers pizza with a variety of bases, like deep pan, thin crust, hot dog crust, cheesy crust and even pepperoni crust with a variety of toppings. 5.5/6 star rating. 63 Wellington Street, LU1 5AA

4. Gs Gourmet Burgers One online reviewer wrote: "Love the food, my first time ordering and we are beyond impressed. The steak was cooked to perfection, the wraps are the best Ive had." 5.5/6 star rating. 13 Wellingston Street, LU1 2QH

