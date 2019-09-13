These are the 16 best curry houses in Luton - according to Google user reviews
Friday 13 September 2019 16:51
These 16 curry restaurants are rated as the best in Luton by Google users and come highly recommended if you are craving a taste of Indian cuisine.
1. Jayraj
Boasting a menu encompassing a wide array of authentic and imaginative traditional Indian cuisine, Jayraj prides itself on its high cooking standards and use of the freshest ingredients.
2. The Red Chilli
Diners can choose from a selection of new and unique dishes, alongside more traditional options, including korma, Kashmiri and Rogan Josh curries.
3. Cafe Shimla
This family-run eatery has been established for more than 25 years and has perfected a satisfying array of traditional and modern dishes to cater for every palate.
4. Papa Js Indian Tapas Restaurant and Bar
Proud to be the first Indian Tapas restaurant in the UK, this popular restaurant specialises in delicious finger food, designed to share as an accompaniment to your favourite drink - making it ideal for trying out new flavours.
