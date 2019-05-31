These are the food hygiene ratings of all the mobile caterers in Luton
If you are planning on grabbing a bite to eat on the go, be sure to check this list before you do.
These are the food hygiene ratings of all the mobile caterers in Luton. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law, while a zero-star rating means urgent improvement is needed. Images are for illustrative purposes only, not the exact location of the food van.
1. Camford Cafe
Camford Way, Luton, LU3 3AN. Rated 5 on 7-Feb-2018