These are the food hygiene ratings of all the mobile caterers in Luton

If you are planning on grabbing a bite to eat on the go, be sure to check this list before you do.

These are the food hygiene ratings of all the mobile caterers in Luton. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law, while a zero-star rating means urgent improvement is needed. Images are for illustrative purposes only, not the exact location of the food van.

1. Camford Cafe

Camford Way, Luton, LU3 3AN. Rated 5 on 7-Feb-2018
2. H & H Ices

2 St Mildreds Avenue, Luton, LU3 1QR. Rated 5 on 21-Aug-2018.
3. Marinades

Pitch 10, George Street, Luton, LU1 2AX. Rated 5 on 6-Jul 2017.
4. Tasty Bakes

Windmill Trading Estate, Thistle Road, Luton, LU1 3XJ. Rated 5 on 9-Feb-2017.
