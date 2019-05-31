These are the food hygiene ratings of all the mobile caterers in Luton. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law, while a zero-star rating means urgent improvement is needed. Images are for illustrative purposes only, not the exact location of the food van.

1. Camford Cafe Camford Way, Luton, LU3 3AN. Rated 5 on 7-Feb-2018

2. H & H Ices 2 St Mildreds Avenue, Luton, LU3 1QR. Rated 5 on 21-Aug-2018.

3. Marinades Pitch 10, George Street, Luton, LU1 2AX. Rated 5 on 6-Jul 2017.

4. Tasty Bakes Windmill Trading Estate, Thistle Road, Luton, LU1 3XJ. Rated 5 on 9-Feb-2017.

