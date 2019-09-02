This is what £700,000 can buy in Luton - take a look inside
For most of us, splashing £700,000 on a property is a little out of the realms of possibility.
But if you do have plenty of pennies to spare, your money could fetch you this charming detached property, currently listed on Zoopla. Situated in one of Luton’s most prestigious roads, this five bedroom property is full of character and charm, and could make the perfect family home. If you have £700,000 to spare, here’s what your money could buy you.
1. Exterior
The property is located in a prestigious area on Montrose Avenue.