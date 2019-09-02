If you have 700,000 to spare, heres what your money could buy you

This is what £700,000 can buy in Luton - take a look inside

For most of us, splashing £700,000 on a property is a little out of the realms of possibility.

But if you do have plenty of pennies to spare, your money could fetch you this charming detached property, currently listed on Zoopla. Situated in one of Luton’s most prestigious roads, this five bedroom property is full of character and charm, and could make the perfect family home. If you have £700,000 to spare, here’s what your money could buy you.

The property is located in a prestigious area on Montrose Avenue.

1. Exterior

The large entrance hall features a video phone entry system and opens to the stairs to the first floor.

2. Entrance hall

The comfortable lounge area offers plenty of space and features double glazed windows and an ornate open fireplace.

3. Lounge

The spacious family room also features an open fireplace, double glazed windows to the front and rear, and French doors to the rear.

4. Family room

