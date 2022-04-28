Cheap flights to Greece as easyJet announces new route from Luton Airport to Kefalonia

The Luton-based airline will be launching the route from June 30 this year – with seats available to book now from just £40.99.

The price-tag covers a one-way journey and includes taxes.

And the flights will run thought-out the peak summer season, with weekly departures on Thursdays and Sundays.

Assos village in Kefalonia, Greece

Known for its upbeat atmosphere, Kefalonia is hugely popular thanks to its idyllic beaches, sheltered bays, coastal caves, ancient villages, and world-class museums making it one of the most popular Greek Islands for holidaymakers.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We’re delighted to add more new routes to our UK network for the summer and to provide our customers with an even wider range of fantastic destinations to enjoy. We are proud to be the largest airline in the UK and remain dedicated to offering low fares and convenient connections and we can’t wait to welcome more customers back on board.”

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport added: "We are delighted that easyJet has chosen to add yet another fantastic destination from London Luton Airport ahead of our busiest summer since 2019. It’s great to have Kefalonia on our departure boards and we know it will be a popular choice with our customers”.

You can book from today on easyJet.com and via the app.