Luton Airport has busiest month since start of pandemic

By comparison, the airport welcomed just 106,000 passengers in April 2021.Short stay city breaks were in high demand over the Easter half-term with Amsterdam topping the list of most popular destinations, followedby Bucharest, Budapest, Warsaw, and Tirana.April’s encouraging figures set the scene for what is shaping up to be a busy summer for LLA, with the rise in passenger numbers expected tocontinue. This summer, holidaymakers have a choice of 130 different destinations, with the Greek island of Kefalonia becoming the latestaddition to the departure boards with easyJet’s first flights to Kefalonia taking off from June 30.Passengers will also be able to enjoy a number of new shops and restaurants that are due to open this summer including craft beerspecialist The Big Smoke Taphouse & Kitchen, fresh and healthy Mexican street food experts, El Mexicana, a new airside Burger King restaurantand WHSmith Books. Coffee aficionados will also benefit from the recent arrival of two stylish ‘self-serve’ Illy coffee outlets.In preparation for its busiest summer since 2019, the airport is actively recruiting people for dozens of roles across security, retail, customer service and hospitality, as well as roles related to the Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) system, which will link the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway railway station.Alberto Martin, airport chief executive, said: “The London Luton Airport team has worked incredibly hard to deliver an excellent, stress-free airportexperience over the Easter holidays, helping so many people reconnect with family and friends, enjoy a well-deserved holiday or forge newbusiness connections.The launch of new destinations and the opening of new shops and restaurants, along with a great customer experience are a clear signalthat LLA is truly back in business and positions us as the airport of choice for people travelling this summer.”