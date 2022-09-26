These are the UK's best cities for disabled parking

The best cities for disabled parking have been revealed

Aside from finding a car park that’s good value for money, it can also be a challenge to find a spot that offers a variety of disabled parking spaces.

Here are the best cities for disabled parking:

Bustling Birmingham takes the trophy for being the best UK city for disabled parking, with a total score of 10 out of 10. The inclusive city boasts a number of large car parks like the Q-Park QEMC that scored 10/10 for its number of disabled parking spaces and Millennium Point MSCP scoring 9.3/10.

Cardiff swiftly secures itself in second place as the most accommodating city for disabled drivers to park, with a score of 9.1 out of 10. Disabled drivers visiting Cardiff can choose from a number of disability-friendly car parks, including St Davids Car Park that scored 10/10 and Q Park: Cardiff Bay with a score of 9.3/10.

Bristol pulls into third place for its number of car parking spaces for disabled drivers with an overall score of 8.2 out of 10. The Cabot Circus MSCP scored an impressive 10/10 for its range of accommodating spaces and the Brunel MSCP scored 9.3.