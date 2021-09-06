Wizz Air has restarted its London Luton Airport (LLA) flights to Fuerteventura, Gibraltar, and Vienna today (September 6).

Customers can once again take advantage of flights to the sunny hotspots of Fuerteventura and Gibraltar operating twice weekly and flights to the historical city of Vienna operating five times a week.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are excited to be restarting more routes from our London Luton base, offering customers even more options when deciding on their next trip away.

Wizz Air restarts three more routes from London Luton Airport and announces new route to Bulgaria (C) LLA

"Whether it’s a last-minute weekend away to Gibraltar in September, a family getaway to Fuerteventura in October half term, or a winter city-break to Vienna in November, passengers can rely on Wizz Air’s great value options for their holiday later in the year.

"We look forward to welcoming back customers to experience our exceptional service on board our new, green Airbus aircraft.”

Flights from London Luton to Fuerteventura will run Monday and Friday.

Flights from London Luton to Gibraltar will run Monday and Friday.

Flights from London Luton to Vienna will run Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

New route to Bulgaria

The airline also recently announced a new low-fare route from London Luton Airport to Plovdiv, the cultural capital of Bulgaria.

The new route will launch in November and tickets are available now on wizzair.com.

Flights from London Luton to Plovdiv (from November 3) will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Marion Geoffroy added: “We are delighted to announce the addition of another destination to our network from London Luton Airport, Wizz Air’s first and largest base in the UK.

"Known as the city of artists, Plovdiv is a vibrant destination offering visitors everything from cultural festivals and weekly markets to trendy restaurants and contemporary galleries.

"As our UK network continues to grow, we are on the lookout for enthusiastic cabin crew and pilots to join our team and more details can be found on our website, for those interested in applying."

Vaccines

Wizz Air will require its flight crews to be vaccinated against Covid.

The airline, which serves 11 UK airports - including London Luton, said it is implementing the policy for all pilots and cabin crew by December as part of its commitment to protecting the health and safety of its passengers and crews.