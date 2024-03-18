Gary Barlow will perform live for charity onboard P&O Cruises' Iona.

Lucky passengers will be treated to a celebrity concert on the crest of a wave as Take That frontman Gary Barlow takes to the stage for charity onboard P&O Cruises’ Iona.

Confirmed to perform in the ship’s Headliners Theatre on two 14-night cruises from Southampton later this year, the accomplished showman will sing live for a select audience of raffle winners, with ticket sale proceeds going to Teenage Cancer Trust and Child Bereavement UK.

Guests wanting to be in with a chance of securing a seat for the spectacular shows can purchase raffle tickets onboard for just £10 each in the hope they’ll be picked to pack out the West-End-worthy venue and recreate the magic of the previous two years’ sell-out shows.

As musical director of The 710 Club, an exclusively for adults late night music venue offering up-and-coming musicians the chance to shine on ships Arvia and Iona, Barlow maestros an eclectic range of unique talent hand-picked to appeal to British music lovers across all ages and genres.

He said: “I’m so proud to be P&O Cruises’ music director and I can’t wait to be back onboard Iona to put on two more nights of exclusive performances for guests. There’s something magical about sharing my passion for music with the guests onboard whilst fundraising for two incredible charities.”

Gary Barlow will perform on the following cruises:

Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands (G432): A 14-night round-trip sailing from Southampton on 21 September 2024, calling into Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Seville (from Cádiz) and Lisbon, with P&O Cruises’ food hero José Pizarro also sailing to tantalise taste buds with his delicious tapas range.

Spain & Portugal (G433): A 14-night round-trip sailing from Southampton on 5 October 2024, calling into La Coruna, Vigo, Lisbon, Valencia, Barcelona and Seville (from Cádiz).