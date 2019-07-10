X Factor winner Sam Bailey to make special appearance in Luton

Winner of the X Factor 2013 Sam Bailey is coming to Luton for a special appearance later this month.

The singing sensation, 42, went on to a successful career in musical theatre after her win nearly six years ago, starring in national tours of 'Chicago' and 'Fat Friends: The Musical'.

On Friday, July 26, she will appear at The Cali on Chapel Street for a special meet-and-greet with fans at 10pm.

The venue, which recently hosted Union J star Jaymi Hensley, has described it as a "glitzy, one-off appearance".