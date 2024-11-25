Gallop into Christmas with the perfect gift for horse lovers

Shares range from as little as £25 to £70 and investors can buy up to £10,000 worth of shares. | Shutterstock

Owning a racehorse used to be the preserve of royalty or the rich and famous

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now an innovative new product from the Racing Club allows anyone to buy a stake for as little as £25.

And this Christmas the shares can purchased as a gift, offering a unique experience that keeps on giving.

Recipients will have to chance to share in the winnings, go to race days, visit the stables, and get updates on their horse.

Buyers can choose between 18 different horses stabled at Lambourn, West Berkshire.

Richard Jaques, Director and Co-Founder at Racing Club, said: “Forget the socks and stocking fillers, owning shares in a racehorse is a gift that truly keeps on giving.“

It not only delivers the thrill of race days and unforgettable memories, but a connection to an exclusive community of fellow racing enthusiasts.”

To help make racehorse ownership accessible, Racing Club syndicate has introduced a range of share packages - without the hefty price tag of owning a horse outright.

The horses on offer range from £25 to £70 per share and investors can buy up to £10,000 worth of shares.

One member penned: “Just the best micro share racehorse ownership group.

“Some great competitions, perks and many good value-for-money racehorse shares to choose from.

“The horses are all absolutely stunning looking animals and the community WhatsApp group is a must for like-minded racing enthusiasts and part-time punting souls.”

Racing Club prides itself on building a strong sense of community among its members whilst providing something truly unique this Christmas.

For more information visit: https://racingclub.com/racehorse-shares-for-christmas/

Alternatively, gift cards are available, giving the recipient full freedom to pick which shares to invest in.

A truly unique gift this Christmas | Racing Club

Among the racehorse shares available this Christmas are:

Blackwaterfoot (£25 per share): The perfect budget-friendly option, offering the joy of racehorse ownership. His sire won over £3.6 million in prize money—let’s hope he follows in his hoofsteps! Tiny Rebel (£40 per share): A two-year-old sired by three-time Group 1 winner Oasis Dream, poised for an exciting 2024/25 campaign. Wendigo (£60 per share): Winner of two out of three races last season and set to compete in the Grade 1 Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury on 28th December. Handlethekettle (£60 per share): A promising hurdler who won his stable debut and is preparing to return to action in the new year. Spirit of Summer (£70 per share): Trained by top flat trainer Andrew Balding, this two-year-old colt recently competed in a Group 1 race in France and is gearing up for a big 2025 season.

For those who really want to go the distance, Racing Club also offers a couple of multi-horse packages for £125 each:

Wendigo, Handlethekettle + Blackwaterfoot

Wendigo, Dunstan + Blackwaterfoot