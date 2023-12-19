LinkedIn reveals the time that workers begin 'Christmas Coasting'

Consider using the downtime to upskill. If getting a promotion or pivoting your career is top of your New Year’s resolutions list, use the quieter time ahead of Christmas to learn and develop new skills. Investing in your development can benefit your employer too, so it’s worth having a conversation with your manager about what learning opportunities are available. Alternatively, there are a whole host of free LinkedIn Learning courses available at opportunity.linkedin.com to help you upskill.

Be more social: A quarter of Brits (26%) say they use the Christmas Coasting period to get to know their colleagues better and with many of us doing our work at a slightly less manic pace, the pre-Christmas quiet is a great opportunity to strengthen relationships for the future and understand how best to work with your wider team.