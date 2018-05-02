£1.5m of cocaine hidden in Luton chicken shop

The owner of a fast food shop in Luton has been found guilty of possessing more than a million pounds worth of cocaine with the intent to supply.

Shaheriz Khan, 37, from Sherwood Road, Luton, was arrested in October 2017 when leaving the Peri Peri Grill Shop on Midland Road, which he owned.

A total of 15 kilograms of cocaine was recovered from the shop - near Luton train station – with 13 kilograms stashed in a holdall in the kitchen and the other two hidden in a brown takeaway bag.

The drugs have been valued at £1.5 million.

He was arrested by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and appeared at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he pleaded guilty.

Detective Sergeant Dave Skarratts, from ERSOU, said: “Drugs have a devastating impact on our communities and as a result of this investigation we have taken a significant quantity of Class A drugs from reaching our streets.

“We will continue to work hard to disrupt those who seek to do harm by pedalling illegal and dangerous substances, and ensure they a brought before the courts so justice can be done.”

Khan has been remanded ahead of sentencing on 18 May.