‘10.5m passengers have used Luton-Dunstable Busway in the past five years’

Luton-Dunstable Busway celebrated its fifth birthday on Monday with a public event at the Luton Station Interchange.

Over 10.5million passengers have used the busway since its launch, which still remains the second longest busway in the world and the longest in an urban environment.

It links Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis town centres in just 15 minutes, with services every seven minutes at peak times, and has been extended since it was first launched.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We’re delighted with the success of the busway project.

“During an era when people tend to just jump into their cars, this busway has reduced congestion, reduced journey times and provided a reliable source of sustainable transport.

“Our vision is to create a place where people choose to live, work and visit and a location where companies choose to invest.

“The busway is one of the three key infrastructure projects that the council has put in place to unlock Dunstable and Houghton Regis’s previous transport challenges, and herald in a new chapter.

“For larger employers, the busway provides quick and easy connections to Luton Airport and from there to onwards to London and international destinations.”

The busway is run jointly by Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council, with Arriva, Centrebus and Grant Palmer providing services.

Part of the busway was built along the disused Luton-Dunstable railway line. Services are provided on specially-adapted buses capable of running on the guideway at speeds of up to 50mph, and also on public roads.

Additionally, a shared path for walking, cycling, and maintenance access was created to run along the busway’s whole length.

Over the past five years the councils have provided two additional bus stops at Chaul End and Jeans Way, surfaced the shared-use path and provided low level LED lighting along it.