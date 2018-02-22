10F Luton Airport Squadron needs you!

Luton teenagers are invited to challenge themselves and take on a world of adventures with a dynamic RAF air cadet squadron.

10F Luton Airport Squadron is holding its recruitment drive at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 1, at Cutenhoe Road Learning Centre so youngsters between school year 8 and age 16 can come and meet the team.

Executive officer, Mike Simkins, said: “We aim to provide fun and engaging activities, foster a spirit of adventure, and develop skills that will serve young people well throughout their lives.

“We offer flying, target shooting, orienteering, Duke of Edinburgh, kayaking, music, computer simulation, camping, athletics and a range of other exciting pursuits.

“Having been a cadet is often regarded favourably when applying for apprenticeships and university places.”

10F Luton Airport Sqn meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 7pm to 9.45pm.

Visit: www.10f.org.uk, email info@10f.org.uk or call 01582 736228 (answer phone on non-parade times).