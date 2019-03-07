16-year-old arrested for attempted murder over Luton stabbing which left victim with life-threatening injuries

Two people have been arrested over a multiple stabbing in Luton which left a man with life threatening injuries on Sunday night.

A 16-year-old boy, from Luton, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 47-year-old man, also from Luton, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident in Sherwood Road.

Sherwood Road

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds and a head injury.

Both suspects have been released on bail until 3 April.

Detective Chief Inspector Jerry Waite, investigating, said: “We are continuing with our enquiries and are still appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have some footage on their mobile phone to get in touch with us.”

If you have any information regarding this incident you can contact police through the online reporting tool on the Bedfordshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting Operation Bedlington.

You can also leave information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.