16-year-old boy stabbed in Luton

An investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Luton yesterday.

The incident took place at around 12pm at Biscot Road, and it saw a large police presence at the scene throughout much of the day.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called just after 12pm yesterday (Monday) to an incident at a property in Biscot Road, Luton, where a 16-year-old boy was injured after being stabbed.

“He is currently in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beds Police on 101.