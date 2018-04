An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in St Saviour’s Crescent, Luton, on Thursday, March 29.

Kerry Murray, of Brent, London, was charged on Friday, April 13, and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he was remanded pending a further court appearance on May 14.

He was also charged with possession of a Class B drug.