18-year-old Luton man becomes second victim of Clacton-on-Sea drowning tragedy two days after death of sister

An 18-year-old man caught up in Thursday's tragic incident in Clacton-on-Sea has died in hospital two days after the death of his sister.

18-year-old Haider Shamas died in hospital on Saturday, August 10.

Clacton

An Essex Police spokesman said: "An 18-year-old man from Luton has sadly died in hospital following an incident in Clacton earlier this week.

"Haider Shamas passed away on Saturday 10 August.

"Haider and two teenage relatives got into difficulty at sea near to Clacton Pier on Thursday 8 August at around 1.40pm.

"One of the girls, Haider’s sister, 14-year-old Malika Shamas, died on Thursday.

"A 15-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery."