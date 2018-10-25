18-year-old slashed in face and stabbed in legs after being followed when getting off Luton bus

An 18-year-old victim was slashed in the face and stabbed in the legs during a robbery and knife attack in Luton.

Officers are appealing for information following a robbery and knife attack on a man in Luton on Monday (October 22).

At around 6.30pm, an 18-year-old man was followed by three men with knives after he got off a bus in Manchester Street. He headed towards Inkerman Street where the three offenders grabbed him from behind and proceeded to assault him, kicking him and pushing him into a window, all in an attempt to steal his bag.

The victim was slashed in the face and stabbed in the legs.

His injuries are not life threatening.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “This was a horrific experience for the victim which has left him with some nasty injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information about these three men or who were in the area at the time to come forward and report anything that could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police through their online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/32921/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.