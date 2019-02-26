19-year-old in hospital with neck wound after fight in Luton

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was assaulted in Luton on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Collingdon Street at around 4.15pm.

Collingdon Street, Luton

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “A man was assaulted and received an injury to his neck and the offender fled the scene on a bicycle.

“The victim was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Bedfordshire Police were unable to confirm whether the injury to the neck was caused by a knife.

Anyone with information can report it online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting reference number 40/11442/19.