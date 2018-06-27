20-year-old victim in ‘horrendous’ Luton shooting last night left with possible life-changing injuries

A young man has been left with possible life-changing injuries after he was shot in Marsh Farm last night.

Emergency services were called to a report of a 20-year-old man with gunshot injuries in Underwood Close, Luton, at around 11.10pm.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering potentially life changing injuries as a result of the incident.

Detective Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “This was a horrendous attack and I’m keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed this incident.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward, as they may have something vital to our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the public that we take reports of incidents involving firearms incredibly seriously and we are committed to apprehending those responsible.“

Anyone with information is asked to either use the force’s online reporting centre, call 101 and quote crime number 531 of 26 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. In an emergency always call 999.

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.