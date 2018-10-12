£2m revamp to modernise East London NHS Foundation Trust’s base in Luton

Charter House, the East London NHS Foundation Trust’s (ELFT) base in Luton, is going to get a £2 million makeover.

The work is set to start on Monday, October 22, and is expected to take around ten months, the project aims to modernise the facility on Alma Street, and deliver enhanced patient care for the Trust’s mental health service users in Luton.

Charter House will receive new heating and cooling systems and a makeover to improve the internal environment for staff and service users.

The 10-storey site will also be reconfigured to provide expanded space for clinical teams, the Community Mental Health Team (CMHT) services, currently based on one floor, will be given two floors for their work.

The Luton Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) teams will have three floors of the building, they currently use two.

Other support services will relocate within Charter House to provide the extra space for the clinical teams.

Michelle Bradlley, Director for Bedfordshire and Luton Mental Health and Wellbeing Services, said: “I am delighted to have reached a stage where we can start this project which will benefit staff and service users.

“The project is more cost-effective than moving away from Charter House and ensures we can provide enhanced patient care and support from a site in the heart of Luton.”

The work will be completed in phases, with staff temporarily relocating to different floors, the Trust does not anticipate any disruption to service users attending appointments.

The ELFT completed a detailed review of options for Luton as the lease for Charter House neared its end.

The decision was made to sign a new lease and commit to remaining at Charter House for the long term after the site was identified as the top option for location and best investment of NHS funds.