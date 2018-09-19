36-year-old Luton man charged over Saxon Road brawl

A Luton man will appear in court today charged over a brawl on Sunday which saw seven people injured.

Mohammed Arshad, 36, of Biscot Road, Luton, has been charged with violent disorder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were called to Saxon Road at around 4.50pm on Sunday to reports of men fighting with weapons. Seven people were taken to hospital with serious injuries including a 15-year-old boy who remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

A total of seven people were arrested following the incident, four remain under police watch in hospital, while two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

DCI Duncan Young, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this disorder and establish whether it was linked to an earlier incident.

“High visibility patrols will continue in the area and would like to thank all of those in the community for their help so far in assisting our investigation.

“Clearly, what happened on Sunday is not acceptable and we will pursue anyone who we think was involved in order to bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Norbiton. Alternatively report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.